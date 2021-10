SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) CAL FIRE says they do not expect the Estrada Fire to grow much more Saturday.

The fire has burned 83 acres and is currently 10 percent contained. It started when a controlled burn above Hazel Del Road between Watsonville and Morgan Hill grew out of control Friday.

