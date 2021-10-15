Lockdown lifted after report of “suspicious activity” at Rancho San Justo School

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE 12:50 P.M. 10/15/21: Hollister Police say the lockdown has been lifted at Rancho San Justo Middle School.

They still have not specified what the "suspicious activity" was or what they were searching for that led up to the lockdown being put in place.

ORIGINAL STORY

Hollister Police say a search of Rancho San Justo School in Hollister is underway after reports of "suspicious activity" forced the school to be placed on lockdown Friday morning.

Police say the lockdown was done as a precaution and they're working with school staff in searching the entire campus.

Hollister Police, in their communications with the community via their Nixle alert system, did not disclose what the suspicious activity was or the details of that report.

Police have only noted that students are safe and are receiving instruction in their classrooms.

They're also asking families to not respond to the school at this time.

This is a developing story