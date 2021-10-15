Fire reported between Watsonville and Morgan Hill

SANTA CRUZ, CO. (KION) UPDATE 5:56 P.M. 10/15/21: Cal Fire CZU confirms they're battling a 40 acre fire burning between Watsonville and Morgan Hill.

A woman who claims to be a property owner in the area says it all started after a controlled burn went wrong on her property.

CalFire CZU confirms evacuation warnings are in place for those who are in parts of the Pajaro Area (Summit Area).

https://twitter.com/CALFIRECZU/status/1449175751488536579?s=20

These areas are noted in Santa Cruz County's evacuation zone site found by clicking here

The evac warnings is for the Pajaro area west of Mount Madonna County Park.

A community resource location is being set up at the Corralitos Community Center according to Santa Cruz County.

The county says they're working on accommodations for those with animals, which will likely be at the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds.

Here's a definition of Evacuation warnings and how they compare to an evacuation order.

Evacuation Warning: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

ORIGINAL STORY

CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit is responding to a fire above Hazel Del Road between Watsonville and Morgan Hill.

Additional crews are in route to the fire reported at about 4:30 p.m. Equipment and aircraft are on scene.

A cause is under investigation at this time.