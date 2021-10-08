Skip to Content
One person killed in Carmel Valley rollover crash

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Traffic is backed up at Carmel Valley and Schulte Road in Carmel Valley after a deadly three-vehicle crash in the area.

CHP-Monterey confirms one person is dead after the crash. That person was the occupant of a vehicle that ended up rolling over into a ditch as a result of the collision.

CHP says one other individual was transported to Natividad with unknown injuries.

One lane is open at this time but some residual delays are expected as CHP continues to investigate this crash.

Crews there say the vehicle is still stuck down an embankment as well.

No identifying information has been provided of the victim, pending family notification.

