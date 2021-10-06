U.S. Department of Education makes major changes to Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

Top Stories

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced changes to their federal student loan forgiveness program, called 'Public Service Loan Forgiveness,' which aimed at helping public service workers.

Some of the changes include allowing any student borrowers' payments, regardless of loan program or loan payment, and active duty service members' deferments and forbearances to count towards PSLF.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with what these changes mean to public service works like teachers.