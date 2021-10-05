Watsonville National Night Out

Top Stories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)

It’s the one night of the year when officers hang out with people from the community they help protect in an effort to foster a good relationship and strengthen neighborhood safety.



Watsonville's held it’s 38th annual National Night Out.



Officers were scattered across the city reaching different neighborhoods.

The GHWR Youth Center was just one out of nine locations.



Each location provided food, music, and opportunities to get to chat with Watsonville police officers.



“It’s a great thing for the community. We love coming out here, said Ruben Cortez.”



National Night Out helps neighbors and law enforcement interact with each other to build stronger trust.



“It's a time to show them, hey we're people too. we’re here to help you. we’re your friends. we’re here to network with you and help solve some of these issues,” said sergeant Rudy Lopez.



