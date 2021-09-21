Search for 17-year-old swimmer missing in Davenport area continues

Top Stories

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says they're continuing the search for a 17-year-old swimmer who they've now identified.

Investigators say Cash Ebright was last seen body surfing in the Laguna Creek Beach area when he went missing on September 20.

He was last seen wearing black swim trunks.

Deputies say they're going to continue searching this morning and are doing so alongside State Parks, Santa Cruz Fire and CalFire.