FBI Denver confirms remains found at Teton National Park are those of Gabby Petito

Top Stories

NORTH PORT, FL (KION-TV/CNN) -- FBI Denver has confirmed the remains found by investigators in their search for Gabby Petito are confirmed to be the missing 22-year-old's remains.

In a tweet, the FBI also confirms this is a homicide investigation with the cause of death pending further investigation and final autopsy results.

Petito went missing while on a trip exploring national parks with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

FBI Denver names Laundrie as a "person of interest" and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact FBI Denver with information.

https://twitter.com/FBIDenver/status/1440421552042897415?s=20

Before Gabby Petito disappeared while on a cross-country van trip with her fiancé, her conversations with her mother appeared to reveal Petito had "more and more tension" with her travel partner, a police affidavit for a search warrant indicates.

The affidavit, filed by Florida police last week, offers new insight into what investigators have gleaned as they try to determine not only what happened to Petito but also the current whereabouts of the fiancé who returned to Florida this month without her.

Human remains that officials said are consistent with Petito's description were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park.