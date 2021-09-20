PG&E to hold town halls addressing power outages in Santa Cruz Mountains

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Pacific, Gas & Electric has agreed to hold two virtual community meetings for Santa Cruz mountain residents impacted by outages in the last few weeks.

This comes as another set of outages took place Monday in the Ben Lomond area of Santa Cruz County.

County leaders say the outages recently have taken place in both the San Lorenzo Valley and Corralitos areas.

Supervisors Bruce McPherson and Zach Friend, along with PG&E representatives will be available to answer questions regarding the repeated outages.

Meetings are scheduled for September 23 with additional information below: