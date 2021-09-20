Skip to Content
Labor rights activists voice their concerns over farmworker safety

KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Farmworker safety has become a major concern for labor rights activists who are urging legislators to make moves to protect workers.

A caravan of activists and legislators are visiting farmworkers in Salinas this week to highlight these concerns, ranging from the pandemic to smoke coming from wildfires.

Organizers say the effort is part of the COVID-19 Workplace Outreach Project (CWOP) to educate workers and employers on COVID-19 related worker protections and employer obligations.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia is meeting with activists and farmworkers to talk about these issues. You can catch his report tonight on KION Newschannel 5/46 at 5 and 6 p.m.

