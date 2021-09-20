California Rodeo Salinas returns this week with COVID-19 precautions in place

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The rodeo grounds in Salinas is shifting from primarily being a COVID-19 vaccination site for farmworkers during the pandemic, to welcoming competitors to the 2021 California Rodeo Salinas.

Organizers say there will be significantly less competitors this time around for spectators to cheer for. Those same spectators will see some changes due to the pandemic still lingering across the globe and on the Central Coast.

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the facility this year and complimentary masks will be handed out at the entrances to indoor facilities.

Servers will be wearing masks in indoor areas as well.

Rodeo staff members said there will be no requirement for proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter the venue and there is no limit on the amount of people entering the rodeo grounds.

