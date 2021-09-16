Monterey County supervisors prepare indoor mask mandate ordinance for when infection rate is substantial

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey County supervisors are approved language for a county-wide ordinance and will decide whether to adopt the indoor mask mandate at a meeting on September 21. The mandate would not take immediate effect, rather it would only be in effect when the county has a high COVID transmission rate.

This Ordinance is expected to take effect in late October, when infection rates could be potentially higher. There are also specific triggers about when requirements will go into effect. The transmission rate has to be either “substantial” or “high," according to the CDC's standards.

According to the proposed ordinance:

The ordinance will require all residents, both in cities and unincorporated areas, to wear facial coverings indoors with some exemptions, such as when people are in their own homes, with family members, alone in a closed room, taking part in an activity where masks cannot be worn such as eating or where a mask would impede a medical procedure, or where all persons present show proof of vaccination.

Here is a link to the the mask mandate information from the county: https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/Home/Components/News/News/8552/1336?fbclid=IwAR2FIh3_zCDfNr4nJRgRZQ-zcbY-RDF9CNYsNtGtQhKxE0B8o2AQaEIj24E