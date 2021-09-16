City of Los Angeles enters its bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Top Stories

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV/CBSLA) -- Potential host cities for the Men's 2026 FIFA World Cup are putting their bids in to host the tournament, including the city of Los Angeles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EmwNhnlbv3o

L.A. released a video pushing for the selection committee to choose Los Angeles as a host city for the World Cup.

The video is narrated by former L.A. Dodgers broadcaster, Vin Scully, and features many of the sights and sounds of the city.

L.A. is one of many potential host cities, which also includes San Francisco and the Bay Area.

FIFA this week kicked off its tour of multiple potential host cities. The initial tour will last nine days, with visits to the following US cities: Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington DC, Baltimore, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia and Miami.

FIFA says it plans to have host cities selected by late this year or early next year.

The L.A. World Cup Host Committee is spearheaded by the L.A. Sports & Entertainment Commission, the L.A. Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Rose Bowl Stadium, LAFC and the Galaxy.

The 2026 World Cup is expected to have host cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Los Angeles is also slated to host the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.