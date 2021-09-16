$1.8 million in drugs seized in multi-agency drug trafficking operation

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police and multiple agencies, including Homeland Security, announced multiple arrests related to a drug trafficking operation.

In a press conference Thursday, investigators say eight people were arrested on drug and gang-related charges, including drug distribution.

The operation was a part of "Operation Black Hawk" that saw $1.8 million dollars in drugs seized. Some of the fentanyl was recovered from a spare tire. Meth was also recovered as part of this operation.

Salinas Police say the owner and operator of Norcal Trucking has been arrested as the company is suspected of taking part in distributing and transporting narcotics between the county and Arizona.

Investigators say the operation saw arrests in Arizona and Monterey County. They add the operation had connections to the Sinaloa Cartel as well.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office says in recent years the county has seen an uptick in overdose deaths due to heroin and the same type of pills seized in the investigation.