Driver killed in crash on Crazy Horse Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- An early morning head-on collision claimed the life of a 43-year-old Salinas resident on Monday.

In its preliminary investigation, CHP-Monterey found the crash happened after the driver of a Nissan attempted to pass a Peterbilt truck on Crazy Horse Canyon Road.

In doing so, the Nissan crashed into a 2005 Toyota Sienna, head-on, that was traveling in the opposite direction. The impact caused the Nissan to crash into the side of the Peterbilt's first trailer.

The driver of the Toyota was also transported but later died as a result of his injuries.

The four occupants of the Nissan were transported to for major injuries.

CHP says at this time alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.