Gov. Gavin Newsom expected to stay in office

Top Stories

CALIFORNIA (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom makes a speech in Sacramento after CBS said they expect he will stay in office, as current polls show 66.9% of California voters voted "no" on recalling Newsom.

Over in Costa Mesa, frontrunner Republican candidate Larry Elder is holding his rally.

In the Central Coast, each county had to report its estimated election cost to the state. Monterey County reported the recall election would cost them $2.9 million, Santa Cruz reported a cost of $1.3 million and San Benito County reported $391,000.

Counties prepare for the upcoming special election

In Monterey County

Many poll workers cancelled the day before the election or did not show up on Tuesday. In order to resolve the staffing shortage, county administrators emailed their offices asking employees to help out.

Monterey County polls short-staffed as volunteers failed to show-up

In Santa Cruz County

The Vote-Mobile allows Santa Cruz County Clerks and elections workers to go out prior to the election and do voter outreach, making several stops at locations within the county.

The Vote Mobile has been crucial for an area impacted by the CZU Fire where many people may have relocated and have new addresses. People can vote , ask questions and receive any help they need like they would at the County building but without having to make the drive into Santa Cruz.

Vote-Mobile stays on the road to reach Santa Cruz voter before polls close

In San Benito County

San Benito County is taking election fraud seriously. KION Reporter Stephanie Aceves visited the Elections Department in Hollister to speak to the assistant county clerk about how they're taking precautions by allowing people to watch poll workers count the ballots.

San Benito County received 17,300 ballots, which is 46.5% of registered voters.

San Benito County takes additional steps to provide transparency to voters