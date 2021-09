Top Stories

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Search and rescue operations continue after a San Jose man was swept out to sea near Davenport Beach.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on September 12.

Deputies have only identified the man as a 26-year-old from San Jose.

They say search efforts are ongoing in the Davenport area.