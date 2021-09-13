Santa Cruz Police alongside US Marshals attempting to apprehend suspect

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A portion of Santa Cruz is blocked off as US Marshals and the Santa Cruz Police Department attempt to apprehend a suspect who is believed to be barricaded inside a home.

The suspect has not been identified but Santa Cruz Police say he is wanted by US Marshals on drugs and weapons charges.

Chief Andy Mills with Santa Cruz PD says the suspect is "believed barricaded" in a home on San Juan. Police also issued a statement saying it is at San Jose near Fairmount.

https://twitter.com/ChiefAndyMills/status/1437567846448439299?s=20

This is a developing story