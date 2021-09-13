Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reports COVID-19 outbreak among dozens of inmates, staff at jail

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Dozens of Monterey County Jail staff and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in a new outbreak reported by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

KION has learned 51 people, including 30 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

16 staff members have also tested positive, nine of which are still not at work due to their condition.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says 5 vendors or contracted employees have also tested positive.

At this time visitations are suspended as the sheriff's office investigates the cause of the outbreak.