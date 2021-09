Top Stories

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif, (KION) San Benito County elections announced that their in-person voting centers opened on September 11th.

There are four voting centers located in San Benito County: San Juan Community Center, CA National Guard Armory, Sunnyslope County Water District, and the Elections Department.

