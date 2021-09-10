Watsonville Police Corporal whose platoon was deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 attacks visits NY memorial

Top Stories

NEW YORK CITY, NY (KION-TV) -- Corporal Octavio Barocio reunited with his fellow Marine Corps Platoon 20 years after being deployed to Afghanistan following a series of terrorist attacks on the United States.

It's the second time Corporal Barocio is visiting the site, having visited three years ago with his wife and three daughters.

Current photo of Watsonville Police Corporal Octavio Barocio. Courtesy of Watsonville Police Department

Barocio says he was on a plane when the attacks happened, traveling from Chicago to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Upon landing he learned of the attacks on the twin towers, Pentagon and the hijacking of a Flight 93 that ultimately crashed into a rural part of Pennsylvania.

From there he says he went straight to his unit and prepared for deployment.

Photo of Corporal Octavio Barocio serving in the military. Courtesy of Watsonville Police Department

"We didn't know where we were going but we knew we had to respond," says Corporal Barocio. "I signed up to serve my country and wanted to serve my country."

Most of Barocio's platoon was able to join him in visiting the 9/11 memorial, many of whom were visiting for the first time since they deployed to Afghanistan together.

It was an emotional reunion, with many recalling the events that unfolded twenty years ago.