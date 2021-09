Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Students on Friday night received a message on Twitter from campus police to be careful after a mountain lion sighting.

CAUTION: Mountain Lion Sighting-- University House near the Music Center. Please be advised there was a mountain lion sighting near the area of the Music Center and the University House. If you are on campus, please avoid this area! We caution you to remain aware of your surroundings.