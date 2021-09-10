Street closures in Capitola scheduled due to 38th Annual Capitola Art and Wine

Top Stories

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Capitola Art and Wine is back with wine enthusiasts expected to visit the Capitola Village for this annual event.

The two-day event begins on September 11, with a 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration featuring a procession and special performance by James Durbin honoring first responders who lost their lives on that day.

Admission to the festival is free, with parking and shuttle service provided at the Capitola Mall on 41st Avenue. There will also be a bike valet service.

Organizers say those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask at this event.

With this event taking place in the Capitola Village, there are some closures to keep in mind for anyone traveling through the area.

Closures at the streets listed below will begin September 11 from 4:00 a.m. through September 12 at around 8:00 p.m.

Vehicles left parked at the below locations will be subject to towing at the owner's expense, according to Capitola Police:

Capitola Village Esplanade

100 & 200 blocks of Capitola Avenue

100 & 200 blocks of Monterey Avenue

Stockton @ Esplanade

San Jose Ave

El Camino Medio

Monterey at Cherry Ave

Monterey at Park Place

Monterey at Fanmar

Capitola Ave at Stockton

Additional information can be found at this link: https://capitolaartandwine.com/about/