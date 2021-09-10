Santa Cruz D.A. announces additional convictions in 2014 double-homicide that left 4-year-old girl dead

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The final defendants from a 2014 double-homicide in Watsonville have entered guilty pleas for their role in a shooting that left a 4-year-old girl dead.

Marcos Robles has plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, firearms enhancements, gang allegations and felony assault for his role in the murder of Ramon Rendon and 4-year-old Jaelyn Zavala.

Brandon Ruiz-Martinez also entered a guilty plea to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and gang charges related to the shooting incident.

Robles along with eight other defendants in the case were found to have fired more than 20 rounds at Rendon, who was staying at the Valley Inn Motel. Rendon was perceived to have been a rival gang member.

One of those bullets went into the office of the Fish House restaurant and hit and killed Zavala.

Robles was able to escape and fled to Mexico a short time later. He was eventually arrested in Mexico in October 2015.

Ruiz-Martinez played a role in the murders of Zavala and Rendon, but had also entered a plea related to the killing of Marco Ortega on February 15, 2013.

Ortega was approached by four gang members and shot multiple times while at a soccer game at Watsonville High School.

Robles will be sentenced to 100 years to life in prison on December 2, 2021 while Ruiz-Martinez will be sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the killings.