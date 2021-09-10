Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office seeking help finding assault suspect

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Deputies with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office need help identifying a man believed to have been involved in a knife attack on September 5.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the 100 block of Keystone Way in the Santa Cruz area.

Investigators say the unknown suspect approached another male and slashed him in the neck with a knife.

The suspect is described as being in his early 30's and is approximately 5'8" to 5'9" in height. Suspect is also described as having sandy blonde hair and a comb over.

At the time of the incident the victim says the suspect was wearing a black and red soccer style jersey with yellow lettering and tan pants.

Deputies say the victim is expected to be okay but they're looking for additional witnesses on this incident. The sheriff's office has also provided a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Sgt. Burnett at 831-454-7702