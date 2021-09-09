Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle on San Juan Grade near Boronda Road

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 91-year-old bicyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle on San Juan Grade near Boronda Road.

Salinas Police say the incident happened September 3. It was then that police say the male bicyclist suddenly turned directly into the path of a vehicle approaching from behind him.

The man was transported to Natividad Medical Center for treatment but died as a result of those injuries.

Investigators say the driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with police. They add that it doesn't appear drugs or alcohol were involved in this collision.