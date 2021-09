Top Stories

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Gilroy Police have blocked off an area of the city after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, police are asking the public to avoid the area of Fourth and Eigleberry Street.

No other information has been provided.

https://twitter.com/GilroyPD/status/1435605092435116034?s=20

This is a developing story