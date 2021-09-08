CDC reporting “downward turn” in Delta Variant surge for Santa Cruz County

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Centers for Disease Control is reporting a drop in cases related to the Delta variant surge impacting the Central Coast.

Santa Cruz County says the new report shows a 52% decrease in cases for the last 7 days, as well as a 35.71% drop in new COVID-19 hospital admissions.

With this, the county has shifted from the CDC's High (red tier) community transmission category to the Substantial (orange tier) category.

The county says once the county moves to the CDC's Moderate (yellow) community transmission category, the current face covering order will be rescinded.

Meanwhile, Monterey County is listed in the Substantial category while San Benito County is still in the red.