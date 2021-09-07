Santa Cruz County highlights eateries, vaccinations for Restaurant Week

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Restaurant Week has started in Santa Cruz County, but there are new goals in mind with the pandemic continuing to cause issues for businesses on the Central Coast.

This year the four-day event culminates Friday with a public vaccination event at the Santa Cruz Food Lounge.

Santa Cruz Public Health says they're visiting restaurants throughout the community to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to their staff.

In doing so, public health is also providing small incentives like gift cards to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The community vaccine clinic will run from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Santa Cruz Food Lounge at 1001 Center Street.

Those who receive a vaccine at this clinic can get a free cup of coffee of their choice from 11th Hour's menu. They'll also be signed up to win a free copy of Andrea Nguyen's book, VIetnamese Food Any Day.

“The Santa Cruz restaurant and food industry is an important part of our local economy," says Chief Nguyen. "Providing easy access to vaccine for restaurant staff is an effective way to keep our community healthy.”