Radio talk host Larry Elder makes a stop in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Radio talk host Larry Elder has appeared as the front runner among republicans in the recall election. On Tuesday afternoon he made a campaign stop at Marina's Coffee Mia.

Elder has a very different vision for California than Newsom.

During his news conference, Elder talked about a number of issues including wildfires, the importance of school choice - when it comes to mask mandates, crime in California and homelessness.

According to recent polls, 52.7% of Californians are voting to keep Gavin Newsom but if he were to lose the majority, Larry Elder has the highest change of winning the recall election.