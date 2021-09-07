King City Police seeks help locating vandalism suspect

Top Stories

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- King City Police are looking to the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of four separate incidents of vandalism in the city.

Investigators responded to these incidents on September 4, 2021, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Police say the suspect, pictured below, vandalized multiple areas in the downtown and south portion of King City.

Zoomed-in photo of the suspect in a string of vandalisms in King City. Police are seeking help identifying the suspect.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture an image of the suspect, but now police need help identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD at 831-385-4848 or blux@kingcity.com. The WeTip line is also available at 1-800-78-CRIME with the option to remain anonymous available to anyone with information.