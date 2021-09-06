Battery modules “overheat” at Vistra’s Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility

Top Stories

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) -- North Monterey County Fire crews continue to monitor an energy storage facility in Moss Landing after an overheating issue caused batteries to be damaged.

The incident happened Saturday, September 4 around 8 p.m. with crews initially responding to a structure fire.

When they arrived, there wasn't a fire at the facility, but battery racks had been "scorched" and wires "melted" associated with the battery modules.

In a statement, Vistra confirmed it was an overheating issue adding "these modules were operating at a temperature above operational standards and triggering targeted sprinkler systems aimed at the affected modules."

Vistra says the entire facility is offline at this time while additional assessments are made to find the cause of the overheating.

North County Fire says they will keep crews on scene overnight and into tomorrow and have been on scene since Saturday monitoring the situation.

No injuries are being reported at this time. North County Fire says testing for hazards to the environment are underway but initial tests showed no damage to the environment.