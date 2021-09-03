The Monterey Bay Aquarium introduces the first puffin chick to be born at the facility

Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The first tufted puffin chick to be born at the Monterey Bay Aquarium has been introduced.

The female bird hatched on July 19 of this year from an egg laid on June 6 by a resident of the Aquarium's puffin exhibit.

This new chick is the result of the Aquarium's first attempt to breed tufted puffins on its premises.

Aquarium staff say the work is a part of an Association of Zoos and Aquarium's Species Survival Plan overseeing the health and breeding of over 180 tufted puffins at 14 organizations.

The goal of which is maintaining a "genetically diverse, demographically varied and biologically sound population," according to the Aquarium.

“It has been really fun to watch the parents raise her. From incubating the egg, to feeding her and keeping her safe, they did an excellent job,” said Aquarium Curator of Aviculture Aimee Greenebaum. “She seems curious and likes to investigate new things.”

The chick, for the most part, has been hanging out behind the scenes, learning how to swim and take food from Aquarium staff.

Caretakers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium expect the chick to be placed into the sea bird exhibit after she fledges, which is the time when a young bird acquires its initial flight feathers and is preparing to leave the nest and care for itself.