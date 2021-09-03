Second suspect arrested in 2017 cold case homicide

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The second suspect in a February 2017 cold case homicide has been arrested and is facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Felix Regalado is accused of shooting and killing Luis Enrique Hinojosa. He's also charged with attempting to kill the brother of Hinojosa, Leonard Luna.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says Felix Regalado, alongside his brother Benito, shot at Hinojosa and Luna after questioning them about their gang affiliation at the intersection of Old Stage and Spence Road on February 12, 2017.

Hinojosa and Luna were on their way home from a friend's house at the time of the incident.

Benito Regalado was formally charged for the crime but the D.A. requested more information in order to file charges against Felix.

It wasn't until this week on September 2, 2021 when Felix was arrested again for the crime and is expected to be formally charged by the Monterey County D.A.