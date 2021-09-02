Watsonville homicide suspect confesses to killing man in October 2020 shooting

Top Stories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 22-year-old man has confessed to shooting and killing a man in October 2020.

Watsonville Police say Julio Sanchez was arraigned in court this morning and formally charged with murder.

Police say Sanchez was in the county jail for an unrelated case when he confessed to killing a 26-year-old on Main Street and Pennsylvania Drive on October 24 of last year.

There was a second shooting that happened earlier that same night that they eventually found wasn't linked to the homicide investigation at Pennsylvania Drive.

Police say that shooting, and a third, did not appear to be linked.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Ruben Zendejas at 831-706-5321.