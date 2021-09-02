PVUSD focusing on students as Aptos High prepares to return after deadly stabbing

Top Stories

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Aptos High School students are expected to return to school Friday, days after a deadly stabbing shocked the town's residents and school officials.

Tuesday night it was revealed a 17-year-old had been stabbed to death by fellow students at Aptos High. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office arrested a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old for the crime. None of the individuals have been identified by family or deputies.

Tonight the focus is on students returning to school tomorrow and any counseling that will be needed for them now and in the days or months that come.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia reports tonight on the concerns of PVUSD staff and students as a memorial begins to take shape at the campus.