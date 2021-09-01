Skip to Content
Marina rapid-testing site for COVID-19 opens Thursday

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A new rapid-testing site for COVID-19 is set to open in the city of Marina.

The site will be at the Marina Teen Center Basketball Court and runs every Thursday.

Hours for the site are from 12 to 2 p.m. and includes rapid-testing services for students, parents, staff and other community members.

This testing site is being run with the help of Lightspeed Testing which is partnering up with the Marina Teen Center to provide this rapid-testing service.

To pre-register to get tested for the virus you can click here

