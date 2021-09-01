Skip to Content
Investigation continues into deadly Aptos High stabbing

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office deputies are continuing to look into what led up to the deadly stabbing at Aptos High School that claimed the life of an Aptos High senior.

The school remains closed until Friday as investigators process evidence.

A 17-year-old male was stabbed at the school, according to the sheriff's office. Two suspects, a 14-year-old and 17-year-old, have been arrested for the crime.

The incident has sparked discussions about school safety among concerned parents.

