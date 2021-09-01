Mobile COVID-19 testing bus to launch in San Lorenzo Valley

Top Stories

SAN LORENZO VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Residents in north Santa Cruz County will have additional COVID-19 testing resources available beginning September 10.

Mountain Community Resources is offering a mobile testing bus that can administer 84 tests a day.

The hours for the center are from Friday to Tuesday and last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

"Rapid, local testing and vaccination resources will help keep kids in school, valley businesses open, and help to restore a sense of normalcy as the community continues to recover. We look forward to continuing our long history of meeting the needs of the valley," said Community Bridges' CEO Raymon Cancino.

This mobile testing bus will be located behind the Mountain Community Resource Center in Felton at 6134 Highway 9.

When you show up all you have to do is park and approach the mobile testing unit.

Residents who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of the virus should not enter the center.

Those hoping to get tested for the virus are asked to wear a mask outside of their vehicles for the safety of others.

Volunteers are needed for these mobile testing units can find more info by clicking here