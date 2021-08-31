Salinas Police investigating homicide along East Bernal Drive

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE 8/31/21: Salinas Police are saying this homicide is the result of a shooting that took place in the area.

Police confirm one person is dead and one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Maryal and East Bernal Drive.

Investigators say the shooting happened outside of a home in the area.

No other information was provided by police in terms of what led up to the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Salinas Police are at the scene of what they're calling a homicide off of East Bernal and Maryal Drive.

A police officer on scene confirmed the information with KION but would not provide additional details on the incident. They've only stated at least one person is dead.

When asked if this was the result of a shooting, Salinas Police said they would not comment on that at this time.

KION is working on getting additional information on this developing story. For now, the intersection of Maryal and East Bernal Drive is closed off as police investigate.