Monterey County indoor mask mandate on hold, for now

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Monterey County Board of Supervisors continues its back and forth over whether to push for an indoor mask mandate across the county.

On Tuesday the board voted to hold a special meeting at a future date to potentially impose an indoor mask mandate on those 2-years-old and older.

This mandate could potentially see citations administered to those who violate the ordinance.

The main concern from supervisors was about when the mandate should end. Discussions between the supervisors suggested an end date after 60 days, with an option to extend.

This potential mandate could also see indoor masking being a requirement in all areas of the county, not just rural parts.

A date for that special meeting is to be determined.