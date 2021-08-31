Aptos High School on lockdown after student stabbed at school

Top Stories

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- An Aptos High school student was stabbed at the school, prompting a lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the stabbing of the student, adding that the scene is still active.

Investigators say it happened around 2:20 p.m. and as of 3:30 the lockdown was still in place.

Deputies say they're searching the property for a suspect and believe this is an isolated incident. There's no word on the condition of the victim.

The sheriff's office is asking parents to stage a the Sheriff's Office service center at Cabrillo College next to the Softball field.

Pajaro Valley Unified School District, which Aptos High is a part of, released this statement saying "The safety of our students is our number one priority. We have been instructed by the sheriffs department to place Aptos high in shelter in place. We have informed parents of the shelter in place via automated call. We will provide updated information as it becomes available to us."

This is a developing story