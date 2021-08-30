Three men arrested in connection to shooting on Blaine Street in Santa Cruz

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Three men have been booked into the Santa Cruz County jail for their alleged involvement in a shooting that happened in Santa Cruz on Sunday night.

Police say a single gunshot was fired at an apartment building on the 100 block of Blaine Street.

No one was injured by the bullet and witnesses gave descriptions of the suspects who were later found by police.

Investigators say the suspects were getting into a getaway car a block away from the shooting. They were arrested without incident and a ghost gun was found in possession of the suspects.

Police say all three suspects are affiliated with a local gang and believe the shooting was gang-motivated.

Two of the suspects were booked on attempted homicide charges while a third was booked on gang charges.