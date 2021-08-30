Salinas Police: Man shot in the leg while sitting in his car

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A gunshot victim is expected to be okay after being hit in the leg by a single bullet while sitting in his car.

Police say the incident happened Sunday night around 11 p.m. Investigators were responding to reports of a shooting at Bridge Street and Market Way.

Several casings were found on the street but it wasn't until police were notified of a gunshot victim at Natividad Medical Center that they were able to get additional information.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, said he was sitting in his car when he heard gunshots. He then looked down and realized he was shot.

Police say the victim is expected to be treated and released.