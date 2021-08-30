Salinas one of ten most impacted cities by PG&E-related scams

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company is warning customers about a scam that's impacting Californians, including a large amount of Salinas residents.

PG&E says of the more than 2,700 attempted scams reported since June 2021, Salinas is ranked top 10 with one of the highest rate of scam reports.

The highest rate of reports overall in the state is in San Francisco, with 214 reports. Santa Rosa had 152, Bakersfield reported 133 and Fresno had 100 scam reports listed.

PG&E says 64 reports came out of Salinas, but the number only represents reported scams with "countless other additional attempts every day seeking to defraud customers."

The utility company says the most common scam is a demand of immediate payment via a pre-paid debit card to avoid shutoff.

“Remember, PG&E will never ask for your financial information over the phone or via email. If you receive a call or email that demands immediate payment, please call our customer service line or visit PGE.com to access your account details," said Matt Foley, PG&E senior corporate security specialist.

PG&E says the pandemic has seen an increase in the amount of scams, with scammers becoming more deceptive via calls, text, emails and in-person tactics.

Below is a series of signs of a potential scam:

Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively demand immediate payment for an alleged past due bill. If this occurs, customers should hang up the phone, delete the email, or shut the door. Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance disconnection notification, typically by mail and included with their regular monthly bill.

Scammers may aggressively demand immediate payment for an alleged past due bill. If this occurs, customers should hang up the phone, delete the email, or shut the door. Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance disconnection notification, typically by mail and included with their regular monthly bill. Request for immediate payment or a prepaid card: Scammers may instruct the customer to purchase a prepaid card then call them back supposedly to make a bill payment. PG&E reminds customers that they should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. PG&E does not specify how customers should make a bill payment and offers a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person at an authorized PG&E neighborhood payment center.