It’s the last day to register to vote in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election: Here’s where you can go to register

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The September 14 Gubernatorial Recall election is getting closer and closer and one of the key deadlines is here with voters being asked to register to vote in the election by the end of August 30.

In order to vote you must meet the following requirements:

Potential voters must be a U.S. citizen and a California resident.

18 years old or older by September 14.

Not currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court.

If you happen to miss the deadline today, you could still register and vote on a conditional provisional ballot at your county elections office up until Election Day.

Actual registration for conditional ballot voters begins on September 4, 2021

For more information on how a provisional ballot works you can click here

You can register to vote online by visiting the California Online Voter Registration page