Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Three gubernatorial candidates who are running against Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election will debate at Window on the Bay Sunday afternoon.

The debate will take place between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.

Chauncey "Slim" Killens, Diego Martinez and Daniel Mercuri will participate.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 o'clock.