Police warn Santa Cruz residents to watch out for bike event

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police are warning residents to watch out for thousands of bikers coming to the city Saturday for what they're calling an unsanctioned event.

Santa Cruz Maniaccs on Instagram posted about the event, which they're calling the "Santa Cruz Rideout."

Police say drivers can expect increased traffic in the downtown area, and on West Cliff Drive, Delaware, Garfield Park, and California to Murray. They are also asking drivers to watch out for young riders, as well as stunt and pack riders.

In previous mass rides, police say they have had to respond to calls for members not stopping at traffic signals and taking over road lanes. Several social media users say they saw the pack Saturday afternoon at the Santa Cruz Costco blocking and weaving in and out of traffic.

According to the police department, the city is investigating potential civil liability against the event organizer.