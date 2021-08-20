Woman accused of intentionally driving into building

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police officers arrested a woman on Friday after she is accused of intentionally driving into a building at the 100 block of Doyle Street.

According to police, the woman was fighting with her partner who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The female passenger did not suffer life threatening injuries yet required medical attention and was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was trying to get the passenger to leave the scene, attempting to carry her off. However, bystanders at the scene intervened.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.