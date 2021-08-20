Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision off Davis Road in Salinas

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP-Monterey is investigating a deadly head-on collision that claimed the life of a motorcyclist late Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a van crashed head-on into a motorcyclist traveling along Davis Road and Ambrose around 5:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

CHP is diverting traffic away from Davis and Ambrose as of 6 p.m. Northbound Davis traffic is being detoured onto Blanco Road while southbound traffic is being diverted to Central Avenue.